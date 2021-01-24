Young vandals smash Almoradi’s Nativity Scene

THE Guardia Civil identified and detained three Moroccan boys aged between 14 and 15 responsible for destroying Almoradi’s Nativity Scene.

They struck as the tableau in Plaza de la Constitucion was still waiting to be dismantled on January 10 after rain halted work, municipal sources explained.

Unaware that CCTV cameras were recording their movements, one of the trio kept watch while the others smashed the montage’s scenery and buildings. In all, they caused damage amounting to €2,400, the town hall said.

Investigations by the Guardia Civil, combined with collaboration from members of the public, provided enough information to locate and detain the boys some days later.

After being charged, they were released and are now in the custody of their parents.

