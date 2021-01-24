WATCH THE VIDEO: Hospitality workers honk to be heard in Torrevieja as drivers take to the streets in a peaceful protest

Hospitality workers in Spain’s Valencian Community have been fighting back against government restrictions which saw all bars and restaurants closed for at least two weeks. On Sunday morning, January 24, dozens of cars flooded Torrevieja’s main thoroughfare, honking their horns in an attempt to draw the attention of the regional government.

-- Advertisement --



One protestor told Euro Weekly News: “It was a great success. People were lined up and down the streets, standing on their balconies and applauding us as we passed. There was a great sense of goodwill.”

Around 40 cars met at the entrance to Urbanisation Mar Azul and proceeded to do several loops around Torrevieja’s famous beach-front promenade. Organisers distributed posters to the drivers outlining the enormous cost the closure of the industry has had on businesses, and passengers waved flags out of their windows as the caravan progressed.

On January 22, more than 400 disgruntled workers turned out on foot in Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución to demand action from the government. The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the councillor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, and the mayor of Security, Federico Alarcón all turned out in support of the hoteliers and spent around an hour listening to the concerns of those present.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch The Video: Hospitality Workers Honk To Be Heard In Torrevieja”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.