Walk and cycle in safety

THE Generalitat is to finance a €1.478 million cycle and pedestrian path linking Rojales and Guardamar.

The lane will adjoin the CV-895, which is used by an average 8,640 vehicles each day, commencing at the CV-905 Torrevieja-Rojales road and finishing at the N-332.

Both of these roads already have much-used cycle lanes which will link up with the new project, explained Arcadi España, who heads the regional government’s Public Works department, when he recently visited the proposed site.

As well as guaranteeing more safety for cyclists and pedestrians, the project also represented “a true alternative” to motor transport that was less polluting and more sustainable, España said.

