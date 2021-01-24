VALENCIAN President limits gatherings to cohabitants and implements border closures

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has announced on Sunday afternoon, January 24, that all gatherings in private homes will be limited to people who live together, meaning that from tomorrow, January 25, people will be prohibited from having guests in their houses.

The rule will also include the limitation of meetings between people in public places, where only two cohabitants will be allowed to meet.

The information released by the president following his meeting with the Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, is very limited, and he has indicated that the full details will be published tomorrow in the official DOGV.

Mr Puig also confirmed that the borders of the Valencian Community will remain closed, and that he is extending this measure to include municipality confinement for towns and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants at the weekends and on holidays.

The towns specified by the Generalitat are Valencia, Alacant, Elche, Castello, Torrevieja, Torrent, Orihuela, Gandia, Paterna, Benidorm, Sagunt, Alcoy, Sant Vincent del Raspeig, Elda-Petrer and Vila-Real.

The measures come into effect on Monday, January 25 and will remain in place until February 15.

