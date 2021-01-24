UK Serial Killer Invited For Vaccine Ahead Of Millions Of Vulnerable Brits and the elderly



Levi Bellfield, the notorious serial killer, now aged 52, along with other inmates at top-security Frankland Prison, Co Durham has been sent the invitation to have the Covid-19 jab in the next few weeks, ahead of millions of elderly and vulnerable frontline Brits.

Bellfield’s victims included 13-year-old Milly Dowler in 2003, Marsha McDonnell aged 19 in 2003, and 22-year-old Amelie Delagrange in 2004.

He was reportedly bragging to mates when he received the letter last Monday, whilst at the same time allegedly complaining, “This should have happened already as it can spread like wildfire in prison and we are in danger”.

The letter received by the lags allegedly reads, “In January/February 2021 we will be receiving the Covid-19 vaccination to distribute to our vulnerable/priority patients. Due to the criteria set out by Public Health England you will be eligible for the vaccination”.

David Blunkett, the former Home Secretary said, “It beggars belief that prisoners, let alone a child murderer, should be given any opportunity for an early vaccine dose. I hope the Justice Secretary will step in immediately and find out why scarce vaccine doses are being deployed in this way, and whose idea it was”.

A leaked Prison and Probation Service briefing, seen by The Sun on Sunday apparently informs prison bosses that the vaccination programme in English prisons will begin on January 11, “with the delivery of vaccination starter packs to prisons”.