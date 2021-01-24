UK Records 30,004 New Cases as 6.3 Million Receive First Vaccine Dose – With Almost a Million Jabs Being Administered Over the Last Two Days

The United Kingdom recorded 30,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, January 24, with the total for the past seven days at 251,504, down 22 per cent on the previous seven days, official figures showed.

Another 610 people died of COVID-19 in the country, raising the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 97,939. The seven-day total was 8,678, up 11 per cent on the previous seven days.

Yesterday it was reported that the UK’s weekly Covid death rate had finally decreased as experts suggest the tough lockdown measures may be taking effect.

The daily number of people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 491,970, a record high that took the overall number of people in Britain to have had their first dose to 6.353 million.

Around 469,660 people have already received two doses as the vaccine plan, which began on December 8, and is made up of vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca.

Health Minister Matt Hancock reported earlier today that the UK health authorities have detected 77 cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus in the country, however, all of them are under strict observation.

