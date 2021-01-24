THE UK Locates 77 Cases of the South African COVID Strain

The UK health authorities have detected 77 cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus in the country, but all of them are under strict observation, Health Minister Matt Hancock reported on Sunday, January 24.

Mr Hancock admitted there is ‘uncertainty’ over whether the new Covid variant is more dangerous after being accused of “scaremongering” in its response to the new mutant Covid variant which is sweeping through the country.

While it was claimed at a press conference in Downing Street on Friday night, January 22, that the mutation could be 30 per cent more deadly than the original virus, the health secretary has now revealed that he’s just not sure if this is the case.

The 77 cases correspond to people who entered the country from South Africa and are not the result of transmission between the population, clarified the minister, given the growing concern about the impact that this variant may have on the vaccination plan.

Government scientists have insisted in recent days that the strain is analysed and that it is not yet known exactly if it is resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

“At this time these (cases) are all related to the trip. That is why we have strong border measures against the movement from South Africa,” the minister added in statements to the BBC.

The UK Government vetoed the arrival of passengers from South Africa a few weeks ago after detecting the South African COVID variant and also the flights from Portugal and South America as a result of a new Brazilian strain.

