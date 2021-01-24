Two Women Rescued From Ben Lomond Charged With Covid Breach

TWO women rescued from Ben Lomond blizzard have been changed with Covid lockdown breach

Two women in their 20s from Fife have been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct after they became stranded on Ben Lomond in the middle of a blizzard on Saturday afternoon, January 23. Police Scotland confirmed that the women called for help at around 2pm when they were close to the summit of the Stirlingshire peak and were unable to make their way back.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team braved the treacherous weather to come to their aid, and the uninjured hikers were escorted back down the mountain. As well as putting the lives of rescue workers in danger on a day when most of the country was on high alert for storms, the pair were in clear breach of current coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Under current measures, people are allowed to leave their homes to exercise, but they must start and end in the same place and can go a maximum of 5km from their home. Scotland’s First Minister has even warned against this wherever possible, asking the public to stay home if they can.

Ms Sturgeon said, “Shopping for food is right now one of the few reasons why we should be leaving our homes right now.

“But it is important to remember that just like any other reason that we leave home, it’s not risk-free.

“The new variant is spreading faster and more easily so it is all the more important that when we do go to a shop right now, as is essential, we do take the necessary precautions and we are really rigorous about taking those precautions.

“Remember, your face covering should be over your mouth and your nose.

“That’s really vital to make sure it’s giving you the protection that it’s designed to do but also that it’s giving the people around you maximum protection as well.”

