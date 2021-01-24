Two-way struggle between Costas and Orihuela town hall

COASTAL authority Costas is refusing to repair front-line damage to the La Glea promenade in Campoamor.

Sources at Orihuela town hall revealed that the local government intends to start proceedings against the central government’s Environment Ministry to which Costas belongs.

Part of the road disappeared during the Dana storms of September 2019 when the usually dry Nacimiento watercourse flooded and swept it away.

Storm Gloria caused further damage in January last year to the road that links Campoamor’s coastal zone with the rest of Orihuela Costa, obliging residents to make a three-kilometre detour as far as the N-332 to reach the other side.

According to reports in the local Spanish media, Costas, which is responsible for a 100-metre section of the maritime strip across the mouth of the Nacimiento watercourse, will authorise repairs to provide access for pedestrians but not vehicles.

Restoring the road would adversely affect the terrain which is liable to flooding by the Nacimiento watercourse as well as the sea during bad weather, Costas maintained.

Sources at Orihuela’s Infrastructure department revealed that the town hall rejects Costas’ arguments and is now preparing to fight the decision based on 1969 planning laws.

