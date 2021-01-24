There is a new scam to look out for in fake messages and this time its about speeding.

The DGT, the traffic authority in Spain, has issued urgent information about phishing scams, motorists may be sent, to convince you to pay a non-existing fine early and save 50 per cent of the cost.

You must absorb the information and be aware as many have been duped.

The false alert is sent to you by email normally, but it could be sent by phone SMS. It claims to be from the DGT which this scam is clearly NOT.

It claims you have 50 per cent of the fine reduced by paying immediately, but you must use the information and follow the links sent to you.

This is not advised at all as you are sending your details over an unsecured network.

This is exactly what the official traffic authority of Spain has said there is no ambiguity just the Facts.

” The DGT never notifies fines by email we only notify by post or via the street address. In this case, a notice received can be questioned online if you are the relevant owner of the vehicle and are registered. We do not request personal data or payment of the fine by email. We would never send you an attachment by email to pay that had to be downloaded by you. “.

The Traffic authority went on to say if you are in any doubt whatsoever, it is better to go directly to the DGT website where you can see fines in your name and follow the instructions on the screen.

This particular email scam is more sophisticated and looks real, but you should delete it and go to the original website for safety.

These new email scams were spotted by Catalunya radio, and they spoke to Miguel Martin the Deputy Director of Computer Management at DGT who warned expressly no link should ever be accessed, go to our Website www.dgt.es this is the official site.

https://sede.dgt.gob.es/es/multas/paga-tu-multa/.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “TRAFFIC FINE SCAM ALERT ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.