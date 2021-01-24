Tons of meat confiscated in malaga

The Guardia Civil, along with the collaboration of the “Vitanza operation” have confiscated and destroyed thousands of kilos of meat destined for Malagas tables.

Its believed 14 people have been arrested in Malaga connected with the relabeling and redating of meat products.

In total 122.000 kilos of meat were involved in the illegal operation, the accused were relabeling meat products and falsely redating the packages to suggest they were fresher.

The operation took place in three locations Madrid , Toldeo and Malaga it’s understood a group of meat companies involved in the distribution to stores across the provinces were involved, in total ten companies were found to be explicit in the mislabeling and handling of meat products and also altering the point of origin of the product.

Frozen chicken, beef, pork and rabbit were the main products affected by the illegal handling which the Madrid health body was investigating, and the Food safety and hygiene department of Madrid and Andalucia were jointly investigating, in this multi-million euro Fraud.

Seprona of Madrid and Andalucia (animal nature service protection) were also involved in the operation which over the course of at least six months tracked meat products across all of Spain being relabeled repackaged and given different organic descriptions to disguise the true identity of the animal.

The investigation that netted 122,000 kilos of meat deemed unfit for consumption started in Malaga.

Further investigations into the group that committed the offences to continue.

