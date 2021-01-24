Tight purse-string in Torrevieja

FOR the fourth consecutive year, Torrevieja was ranked as having one of Spain’s lowest social spending budgets.

Spain’s Social Services Directors and Managers Association (ADGSS), which based its findings on a detailed analysis of local governments’ Social Services spending for 2019, revealed Torrevieja spent €24.16 per inhabitant.

In contrast, Barcelona, Bilbaor, Sevilla and Jaen, whose local governments spent €100 per person or more, were classed as “excellent.”

Only Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia) and Galapagar (Madrid) spent less than Torrevieja, allocating a respective €21 and €20.58 per registered inhabitant.

