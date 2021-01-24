Support for Scottish Independence and Irish Unity Growing Says Poll

A RECENT poll has revealed that support for Scottish independence from the UK and the reunification of Northern Ireland with the Republic has grown in Britain.

The Sunday Times poll found that just under half of the Scottish voters 49% support independence compared to 44% against – a margin of 52% to 48% if those undecided are excluded. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, more than half of voters would support a referendum to unify with the Republic within five years.

In Northern Ireland, 47% want the six counties to remain in the UK, with 42% in favour of joining the rest of Ireland and a large proportion – 11% – undecided. However, asked if they supported a referendum on a United Ireland within the next five years, 51% said yes compared to 44% who were against it.

In Wales, where support for independence is traditionally weakest, only 23% still backed leaving the UK while 31% supported a referendum. Across all four countries, including England, most voters expected Scotland to gain independence from the UK within a decade. In England, the margin was 49% to 19%, in Northern Ireland, it was 60% to 28%, in Wales 49% to 23% and in Scotland itself 49% to 30%.

The poll was conducted across the UK and highlights some of the difficulties facing Boris Johnson’s government as he grapples with keeping Britain together following Brexit.

