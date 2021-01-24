SLY I Want 130 Million for it .

Sylvester Stallone sells his Beverly park estate in Beverly Hills and wants 75 million more than anyone else.

The rather special estate has its own pool and special postcode 90210.

Along with granny flat (3 bedroom house) and the office kitchen, you can have 24 easily for breakfast, pancakes and syrup no doubt.

Sly is no stranger to purchasing property and selling on for a huge asking price, but this one does take it to the absolute limit. Still, if you have the money ?.

The well-know estate agent of the area Ben Bacal has been selling top-end real estate in California since 2005 born in Toronto and with total sales now well past the 2 billion mark he’s the perfect choice for Sly to sell the property.

Should you wish to purchase the property, your neighbours and previous owners in the park include Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson to name a few.

The asking price for the Beverly Park Beverly Hills estate is $130 million. Strangely, you can see it on Instagram complete with all the photographs of luxury fittings private security 8 bedrooms and the list goes on and on.

Sylvester Stallone asks the earth for this one even by his previous asking prices, but someone will buy it. I wonder who?

Palm Beach is now Sly’s home and has been since May 2020, and he is in good company there too with Jon Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande, Tiger Woods, Bill Gates and Rod Stewart, Stallone is worth according to Forbes around 325 million dollars, he won’t be needing a quick sale then!

