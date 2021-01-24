Roadworks mean popular Sunday Market cancelled until February

THE Sunday Market on Calle Méndez Núñez in Fuengirola has been cancelled until February in order to allow improvement works to be carried out on the road.

Complaints had been received that when it rained, water was not draining away properly and was causing damage to the asphalt which is why the Council is investing €120,000 into the improvement works.

Stall holders were offered the option of transferring the market temporarily to the Fairground but in view of the current state of affairs decided not to take advantage of this offer.

This means that for at least one week there will be no Sunday market in Fuengirola but it is hoped that subject to decisions covering the pandemic that it will return on February 7.

