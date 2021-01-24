Rioting Dutch Youths Set COVID Testing Centre Ablaze.

Rioting youths protesting on the first night of a curfew in the Netherlands torched a coronavirus testing facility and threw fireworks at police in a Dutch fishing village. Police said they fined more than 3,600 people nationwide for breaching the curfew that ran from 9 pm on Saturday until 4.30 am on Sunday, and arrested 25 people for breaching the curfew or for violence.

Video from the village of Urk, 50 miles north-east of Amsterdam, showed youths breaking into the coronavirus testing facility near the harbour before it was set ablaze. The police and municipality issued a statement expressing their anger at the rioting.

“This is not only unacceptable but also a slap in the face, especially for the local health authority staff who do all they can at the test centre to help people from Urk,” the local authorities said. Police in Amsterdam also were bracing for more protests on Sunday, sending officers to form human barricades in a square where demonstrators clashed with police a week ago.

Vaccine delays in the Netherlands

Problems at a production plant in Belgium where the AstraZeneca vaccine is made mean the Dutch coronavirus vaccination strategy needs to be thought out again, and further delays could be on the cards.

On Friday night AstraZeneca said that it would only be able to deliver 60% of Europe’s orders in the first quarter of 2020 because of production issues. This means that the Netherlands will get 920,000 doses rather than the planned 2.3 million.

The Oxford /AstraZeneca vaccine is seen to be key to efforts to control coronavirus because it is cheaper to produce and can be stored at fridge temperature and the Dutch vaccination strategy largely revolves around it.

