RELATIVES of residents living in an Elche nursing home, which was recently subject to a Covid outbreak, complain that the nursing home is full of cockroaches and rats

Family member of elderly residents living in the Altabix nursing home in Elche has voiced their concern over the worrying conditions in the centre, which they say have only gotten worse since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources claim that the facility is a danger to both the 100 residents and 50 staff, who don’t have access to enough personal protective equipment to safely carry out the required tasks.

-- Advertisement --



“You don’t know how sad it is to enter a room at night to check on a grandfather and see that he remains sleeping with his mouth open and a cockroach on his hand,” a staff member told Informacion. According to the publication, he preferred to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job.

Some €640,000 was allocated to renovating the premises in 2020, focusing on repairing the air-conditioning, the damaged walls and dampness in the ceiling; however, none of this work was carried out.

A representative from the Association for the Dignity and Wellbeing of the Elderly in Residences (ADBAR) described the nursing home and its facilities are “Paleolithic.”

At the beginning of January, the nursing home was subject to a large Covid outbreak, which staff reported they found difficult to manage with their limited resources.

“There are only two assistants in the afternoon to attend to more than 54 infected. And there are only two assistants at night,” explained another staff member, who described the situation as “as shameful, despicable and outrageous.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Relatives Complain Elche Nursing Home Is Full Of Cockroaches And Rats”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.