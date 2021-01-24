Probe Launched After US Police Car Ploughs into Crowd

AMERICAN authorities have placed one officer under investigation as they probe a dramatic incident that saw a police car plough into a crowd in northwestern USA.

Shocking footage captured the dramatic incident in Tacoma, Washington, in which a crowd surrounded a police vehicle. The car revs its engine as it attempts to escape the large group, who allegedly attacked the vehicle – causing it to plough through the crowd.

Nobody was killed in the incident, though one person was reportedly rushed to hospital having been struck and injured by the police car in its frantic escape.

According to local police, the vehicle had been dispatched to the scene following reports that a “burn out” – illegal drag race – was taking place.

“During the operation, a responding Tacoma police vehicle was surrounded by the crowd. People hit the body of the police vehicle and its windows as the officer was stopped in the street,” local law enforcement said in a statement.

