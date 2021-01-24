PRINCE William and Kate welcome a new addition to the family

PRINCE William and Kate welcome a new furry addition to the family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have welcomed a new addition – an 8-month-old black Cocker Spaniel puppy, and they are reported to be “besotted” with their new furry companion. They reportedly got the pup from Kate’s dog breeder brother James shortly before their older dog, Lupo, passed away in November, and a source close to the family told the Daily Star that Princess Charlotte and Prince George picked him out of the litter.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” the source said.

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died.

“It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

William and Kate expressed their heartache when their beloved Lupo died, saying that he was “at the heart” of their family.

They wrote, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C”

Lupo was even reportedly responsible for picking Prince George’s name! According to the Royals, they wrote several names on pieces of paper and scattered them on the floor. They then had Lupo ‘select’ a name by putting his paw on it, and he chose George.

