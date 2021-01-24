PORTUGAL Registers a Record Number of COVID Deaths in Last 24 Hours as Coronavirus Figures Continue to Increase Throughout the Country

Portugal has sadly registered 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is a maximum peak for the country on a day in which the number of hospitalised exceeded 6,000.

According to the latest balance of the Portuguese General Directorate of Health (DGS), 10,469 infections were also reported in Portugal, which today, Sunday, January 24, is holding presidential elections in the middle of confinement to stop the pandemic.

In total, the country, with about 10 million inhabitants, accumulates 636,190 cases – almost 170,000 of them active – and 10,469 deaths since March.

The situation in hospitals is critical because the number of admitted patients has not stopped growing since the beginning of the year and today exceeded 6,000 patients for the first time. In total there are 6,117 people admitted (195 more than yesterday), of which 742 are in intensive care units (22 more).

In recent days the images of lines of ambulances at the doors of medical centres have been constant and field hospitals have had to be opened in several cities of the country, including Lisbon.

Yesterday, Saturday, January 23, marked a new record high in Covid-19 cases after the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced that the country had officially passed the 10,000 deaths mark.

