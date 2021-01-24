Poppy Wreaths removed and Dumped

The removal of wreaths in memory of Black and Asian soldiers that fell during world wars has angered many.

A memorial that, had placed at it, Poppy’s to honour the fallen specifically Black and Asian, is at the centre of a row over the dumping of poppies and flowers left at the memorial and removing of the tributes.

At least ten wreaths were taken from the monument outside Cardiff’s City hall and dumped in a nearby bin.

South Wales police are now investigating the attack on the memorial as a possible hate crime, and a report will be sent to Race Council Cymru.

The R.C.C say they are shocked and saddened to see tributes to our fallen removed and discarded in this way.

The memorial states “This monument is installed in recognition and thanks for the contributions made by diverse ethnic and commonwealth men and women who served our country in World War I 1914 -1918 World War II 1939-1945 and to date “.

The race council also said that Commonwealth veterans who we honour should be respected, this is clearly not respect for them.

All efforts to salvage the wreaths and replace some if necessary will be made as soon as possible so that the tribute and show of respect are restored.

A full investigation has been launched, and CCTV footage nearby is being examined by local police and a review of security at the memorial site is underway.

