PATIENTS from Valencia COVID Field Hospital Moved Due to Strong Winds

21 patients who were admitted to the field hospital in Valencia have had to be transferred today (January 24) in ambulances to the old nursing facilities of La Fe due to strong gusts of wind.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that the hospitals have not suffered any damage, but for “comfort reasons” the transfer of mild or moderate patients with covid-19 was decided to be the best course of action.

No apparent damage to COVID stores was visible, while ambulances arrived to transfer patients and medical personnel.

The Valencia field hospital received its first coronavirus patients last Monday, after numerous problems in its start-up.

In March last year, the Generalitat decided to buy three hospitals for a ten million euros to install them next to the reference health centres of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón, with a theoretical capacity of 1,100 beds in total.

The Alicante field hospital, located on the premises of the General University Hospital of Alicante, was put into operation on Sunday, January 17, to accommodate the hospitalisation of Covid patients with mild or moderate clinical conditions, in order to relieve pressure hospital in acute centres in the province due to the increase in cases.

The difficulties in achieving adequate air conditioning, the changes made to adapt the facilities to the requirements of Health and the differences between the Valencian Government and the supplier company, the Hispano Vema group, have delayed its normal operation.

