NURSING home resident found alive ten days after her funeral in a bizarre case of mistaken identity

Truth is stranger than fiction sometimes, and that could certainly be said about a bizarre case of mistaken identity in a Galicia nursing home that saw a funeral being held for the wrong person, a mistake that wasn’t noticed for nearly two weeks.

85-year-old Rogelia Blanco and Concepcion Arias, both residents at the San Bartolome nursing home in Galicia, were transferred to hospital by ambulance on the same day after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Sadly, one of the ladies passed away while being treated at the centre of Pereiro de Aguiar in Ourense.

Staff at the nursing home welcomed ‘Conception’ home and posted an obituary and held a funeral for ‘Rogelia’. Imagine their surprise when, some ten days later, Rogelia, who lives at the nursing home with her husband Ramon, was spotted walking around the centre, very much alive. The mortified staff then had to inform Conception’s family that she was the person who had sadly passed away and been buried.

Following the baffling mistake, identification and monitoring systems have been stepped up in the nursing home to prevent this kind of blunder happening again.

