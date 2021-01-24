New Zealand Detects 1st Case of Case of Community Transmission This Year

NEW ZEALAND has detected its first case of community Covid transmission this year while the rest of the world grapples with a deadly third wave.

The infection was the result of a woman returning to New Zealand from Europe who tested positive for the virus ten days after completing her mandatory two-week quarantine. In the meantime, the woman traveled to 30 locations in the Northlands region of the country. She is the first case of potential community transmission New Zealand has recorded since November 18th.

Contact tracing efforts and underway to see who the woman may have encountered while potentially infectious, and more than 600 people who shared her isolation hotel in Auckland have been asked to return to quarantine.

The woman had spent four months in Europe, mainly in Spain and the Netherlands. New Zealand authorities are concerned that she may have been infected with a new strain of the virus, which could undermine the country’s comparably clean record with the coronavirus.

While countries across the globe saw enormous rates of infection and deaths, New Zealand has come through the pandemic with just 2283 cases and 25 deaths. The government has yet to begin its vaccine rollout, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying that the majority of Kiwis would not receive the jab until the second half of the year.

