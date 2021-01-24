THE National Premiere of ‘Don Quixote in Hell’ Comes to the Grand Theatre in Elche

-- Advertisement --



An old man suffering from Alzheimer’s thinks he is Don Quixote, taken from the famous book, in which Alonso Quixano loses his mind and decides to become a knight-errant to revive chivalry and serve his nation, under the name Don Quixote de la Mancha.

In this adaptation, which comes to Elche’s Grand Theatre on May 21, a caregiver helps our protagonist remember his life, while also asking you to remember yours by playing along with this light-hearted play.

As the friendship between the two develops, we discover that nothing is what it seems in this theatre game within the theatre, a whole maze of identities and false memories. A roller coaster of emotions, between the craziest comedy and the most human and profound pain.

Interestingly, Don Quixote also holds the distinction of being the second-most-translated book in the world after the Bible.

This wonderful play will cost €10 and tickets can be purchased via Instanticket or at the Grand Theatre Box Office and will last 80 minutes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “National Premiere of ‘Don Quixote in Hell’ Comes to Elche”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.