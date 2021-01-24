Nasal spray to stop covid by summer.

A powerful nasal spray that may stop you getting Covid could be rolled out for this summer 2021.

The spray which its believed will be sold by Pharmacies could prevent you from catching covid and might be on sale by as early as summer.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham started research last April, and the nasal spray is made from ingredients already approved for medical use.

DR Richard Moakes indicated the spray could help lift social distancing restrictions.

The effect of the spray is to prevent infection and its believed it will do this for up to 2 days, if approval is met we could see it in Pharmacies in a couple of months.

The spray is currently unnamed, and it contains ingredients that need no secondary approval.

The spray works by capturing the virus in the nose and coating it this means it becomes inactive and harmless.

It’s understood you will need to spray up your nose 4 times a day approximately.

People in a high-risk environment can spray it every 20 minutes and are deemed safe for this regular increased use.

This exciting news came after it was revealed a lab in St Peters hospital surrey were trailing a spray which could kill 99.9 per cent of the virus.

The SaNOtize Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways.

According to the NHS, it was developed by a Canadian company SaNOtize research and development based in Vancouver.

