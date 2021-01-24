Melania and Donald Trump Slept Separately at the White House Amid Divorce Rumours.

MELANIA TRUMP and her husband, Donald Trump, slept in separate bedrooms during their whole time at the White House, according to reports. The Former First Lady just wanted to “go home” as Mr Trump’s time in office came to an end, sources have claimed.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Melania and Donald Trump left the White House before President Joe Biden was sworn in, only staying behind for a short while at Andrews Air Force Base for their own ‘goodbye’ celebrations.

The couple apparently had plenty of frosty and awkward moments during their time in the White House, it has long been claimed they had a “transactional” marriage and slept in separate bedrooms.

A former White House aide claims the now former first lady was “counting every minute” until the end of twice-divorced Donald’s presidency so she could leave him. A top lawyer in New York has told the Mirror that Melania could get up to €29.98 million and custody of the couple’s 14-year-old son Barron if she divorces the disgraced property tycoon.

Trump is the first President to snub a successor’s inauguration since 1869 and only the fourth President to have done so in US history. US President Joe Biden will share a bedroom in the residence with First Lady Jill Biden will share a bedroom in the residence – unlike the Trumps. Mrs Trump, 50, spent most of her time in a large bedroom suite, whereas her husband, 74, slept in his own bedroom.

