Mass Protests Sweep Brazil Against Government Covid Response

THOUSANDS of Brazilians have taken to the streets in mass protests against the government’s Covid response, which has seen the country suffer some of the world’s worst virus death tolls.

Thousands have taken to the streets of Brazil’s major cities over the weekend to protest against the government’s disastrous response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed a staggering 216,000 lives across the South American country.

In Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paolo, Brasilia, and other urban centres protesters chanted slogans of “Get out Bolsonaro!”, with many calling for the impeachment of the controversial President. In the politically polarised country, left-wing activists took to the streets on Saturday while members of Bolsonaro’s former conservative base protested against his government on Sunday.

Jair Bolsonaro, who surged to power in 2018 on a populist platform, has been blasted for his reaction to the Covid-19 crisis. He refused to enforce significant lockdown measures, criticised the use of facemasks and vaccines, as well as infamously describing the deadly virus as a “little cold”.

Despite widespread criticism at home and abroad, it is unlikely Bolsonaro will be impeached unless he loses the power of Brasilia’s Lower House after the February elections. Recently, a motion was filed to the Hague’s International Criminal Court to have the President charged with “ecocide” for his alleged endorsement of the Amazon rainforest’s catastrophic destruction.

