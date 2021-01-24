Lux Aeterna bound for New York

ORIHUELA’S Lux Aeterna group will be appearing in New York next August in the Homage to Miguel Hernandez event.

The string quintet and chamber choir’s performance has been planned to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Orihuela poet’s death and Lux Aeterna will be appearing in different New York theatres during their stay.

Together with the Camerata Internacional Universal Music they will also be promoting their disc Dejadme la esperanza (Leave me hope) with works composed and directed by Rafael Lozano Prior, Rafael Bascuñana who directs the spectacle, and poetry readings by the actress Marta Basuñana.

“We are convinced that the presence of the Lux Aeterna in New York will give added relevance to this event,” the organisers said, who predicted a “before and afterwards” in promoting Valencian and Spanish poetry thanks to a group who are outstanding thanks to their “innovative and integrating character.”

