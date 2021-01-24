Lee Rigby Killer Michael Adebowale Fights For life After Being Struck Down By Covid-19.

One of the killers of Fusilier Lee Rigby is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck down with coronavirus. Convicted killer, Michael Adebowale, who was jailed for the murder of soldier Lee Rigby in 2014, is said to have tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. The 29-year-old was taken from his cell at Broadmoor psychiatric hospital after his condition deteriorated last week, according to reports.

He is said to be receiving oxygen on a Covid ward but has not been put on a ventilator – although intensive care is the next step if his condition worsens. Michael Adebolajo and Micahel Adebowale, both from South London killed 25-year-old Fusilier Lee Rigby near barracks in Woolwich in 2013.

Lee’s mum, Lyn Rigby, 53, said: “It would not be justice for Covid to take this man prematurely and end the sentence handed to him. We’ve maintained true justice for Lee is to see his killers remain behind bars and serve every day of their sentence.”

A drugs baron locked up in Belmarsh Prison claimed he beat up the two men who murdered English soldier Lee Rigby. The terrorists were attacked while behind bars at Belmarsh in 2019, not far from where they used a cleaver to attack the soldier in the street in 2013.

