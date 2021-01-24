FRANK Lampard’s Worries Ease as Chelsea Beat Luton in the FA Cup

A Tammy Abraham hat-trick sends Chelsea into the fifth round of the FA Cup after entertaining 3-1 win in the snow at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old England striker spared the blushes of Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Chelsea goalkeeper made another mistake.

The result gives the Chelsea legend and current manager a bit of respite as pressure mounts on him following a string of disastrous results.

The Blues started well and led 2-1 at the break, after two early Abraham goals, before Jordan Clark’s strike on the half-hour mark.

Chelsea then secured the win when Abraham got his third on 74 minutes, after numerous chances prior to that. They could have made it four late on, but Werner was denied from the penalty spot by Sluga.

The result comes after Andriy Shevchenko, the former Chelsea striker, and current manager of Ukraine is the bookies’ odds-on favourite to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea after a dismal run of form which sees them sitting in ninth place in the Premier League.

Lampard’s side will face Barnsley in the next round in a couple of weeks time. They will now turn their attentions back to the Premier League, as they face Wolves in midweek.

Meanwhile, Luton will return to Championship action next weekend, as they travel to Blackburn Rovers.

