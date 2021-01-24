Koeman Praises Keeper as Barcelona Earn Fourth Win on the Bounce

RONALD KOEMAN Praises Keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Barcelona Earn Fourth Win on the Bounce

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Costa Blanca side Elche on Sunday, January 24, Barca’s boss said: “They didn’t have chances – they only had one chance and it came from a big mistake from our defence

“But Ter Stegen was very good in the one-on-one [chance]. Luckily we have a good goalkeeper, because they could’ve equalised there.

“Defensively, apart from that mistake, we did well. The best thing about today was our pressing and our performance without the ball. We deserved to win,” he concluded.

After suffering defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona have notched up four wins on the bounce and went 1-0 up thanks to Frenkie de Jong’s strike when Ter Stegen brilliantly denied Elche forward Emiliano Rigoni at the start of the second half.

The Catalan giants sealed three points late on thanks to a smart headed finish from Riqui Puig, thanks to excellent work from De Jong, in what was their seventh game away from home in a row.

The Dutch manager said: “I’m very happy with how we won [the game],” added Koeman. “We’ve had lots of matches in the last few days and we’ve kept focus.

“We were better than our opponents. We were patient. We won possession. It was difficult to score because they had lots of men behind the ball. But we pressed well.”

