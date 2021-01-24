HEAVY Metal Returns to Murcia with Primal Fear and Freedom Call

-- Advertisement --



Primal Fear are returning to Murcia in February presenting their “Metal Commando” tour, which follows the recent release of the album of the same name.

Following 2018’s spectacular “Apocalypse” which cemented Primal Fear’s return to the heavy metal scene, Bassist Mat Sinner said: “everything that was heavy is heavier now, there is more epicness, darkness and speed.”

“We are very fortunate to have made our hobby our job, it makes it so much easier to come to rehearsals, write and record the songs and take them on tour. We make exactly the music we love,” he concluded.

On this tour, they will be accompanied by Freedom Call and Scarley Aura in a live show that will make you jump and chant at the top of your lungs.