Hashish traffickers abandon cargo

THE Guardia Civil are investigating the origin of a two-ton shipment of hashish found aboard a launch in Guardamar.

Officers first spotted the boat as it made for Guardamar harbour with silenced engines in the early hours of the morning.

The crew, possibly aware that they were under surveillance, changed course and made for the Moncayo beach where they deliberately ran the boat aground.

Most of the would-be traffickers fled although at least one was detained, media reports revealed.

