Guardia Civil Make Arrests in Fuerteventura After Being Attacked

GUARDIA Civil Officers Make Arrests in Fuerteventura After Being Attacked

Guardia Civil have made five arrests, four men and a woman, in El Cotillo, in the municipality of La Oliva, in Fuerteventura, for throwing stones and insulting several officers, two of whom were slightly injured, after they attempted to break up a party, which more than 20 people participated at a private villa.

As reported by the Guardia Civil today (January 24) in a statement, eight people were also reported for failing to comply with the measures set against covid-19 and more complaints are not ruled out, since some of the attendees managed to flee. Officers will try to locate them using the number plates of vehicles parked in the vicinity.

As officers arrived, participants of the party came out to stack tables and chairs, using them as a barricade so officers could not access the road to the house.

According to the officers, the partygoers shouted “where is freedom”, “what pandemic they defend, they are slaves of a government, a sh*tty pandemic …” at the officers.

As a result of the altercation caused by those attending the party, one of the official vehicles was damaged, as well as police material.

The detainees will be placed at the disposal of the Puerto del Rosario Guard Court.

