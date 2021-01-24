German Police Secure Frankfurt Airport After Restrictions Are Announced

GERMAN Police Secure Frankfurt Airport After New COVID Restrictions Are Announced

The federal police at Frankfurt airport, the largest airport in Germany, have tightened controls on flights from high-risk areas of the corona pandemic.

The need for extra security and reinforcements comes after it was announced today (January 24) that Germany has demanded negative PCR to all travellers who arrive in the country from 20 countries declared “high risk” due to their high rates of contagion of the coronavirus.

The list includes Spain, Portugal, United States, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Bolivia, Egypt, Albania and Andorra.

A spokesman for the federal police, Reza Ahmar, said: “Today we are carrying out special checks on 17 landing flights from five countries,” adding: “Four planes had already been checked in the morning [and] so far everything has gone smoothly.”

“The focus is on planes from Spain,” Ahmar said.

“Officials will check whether a corresponding entry form has been filled out digitally. If not, it must be done manually,” adding: “all incoming passengers must have a current negative coronavirus test. This can also be made up for in the transit area. However, anyone who refuses to take a test will be rejected.”

According to the Federal Police, the checks take place before the actual border control – and directly on the aircraft. All measures are therefore carried out in close coordination with the health authorities, the Hesse state police, the airport operator and the airlines concerned.

