EUROPEAN Union Pressures Pharmaceuticals Over COVID Vaccine Delays

-- Advertisement --



The European Union (EU) is trying to pressure pharmaceutical companies to deliver the doses of coronavirus vaccines that they had pledged to provide during the first quarter of the year, following announcements of delays by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, assured today (January 24) that the laboratories will maintain the initial schedule of vaccine deliveries in the European Union from January 25, after Brussels intervened to ensure that the contracts were respected.

“We are going to enforce the contracts that have been validated by the pharmaceutical companies and we are committed to transparency using all the legal means at our disposal,” Michel said on the French radio station Europe 1.

The President of the European Council insisted that from Brussels they have had to “fight and strike a blow on the table” to ask for clarity on the reasons why delays have been announced and have also asked companies to speak transparently about the reasons for which they have sometimes had difficulties in the production chain.

“When delays have been announced, for example in the case of Pfizer, we have acted firmly, we hit the table and finally the delays of several weeks have been reduced to slowdowns in delivery,” he added.

Earlier today, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the country will take legal action against the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for reducing the batch of coronavirus vaccines, as it has already done with Pfizer and BioNtech for the same reasons.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European Union Pressures Pharmaceuticals Over COVID Vaccine Delays”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.