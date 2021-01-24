Eleven Chinese Gold Miners Rescued After 14 Days

ELEVEN Chinese gold miners have been rescued after 14 days trapped underground

Eleven people have been rescued from a gold mine on Sunday, January 24, after an explosion blocked the entrance to the Hushan mine in the Qixia region of China two weeks ago. Twenty-two men were trapped some 2,000 feet underground, and one miner is understood to have passed away. Rescuers were originally doubtful if anyone had survived, until they head knocking sounds coming from underground a few days later.

Chinese media CCTV showed footage of the first man being carried out of the mine with a blindfold covering his eyes. Local sources said that all of the rescued miners were very week, as they had been surviving on nutrient solutions up until Saturday, when rescue workers were able to get real food to them.

On Sunday, January 17, the trapped men were able to send a hand-written note up to the emergency workers, asking for food and medical supplies and warning that conditions in the mine, along with the physical condition of many of the miners, were deteriorating.

‘We are in urgent need of medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure,’ the note read.

CCTV said on its Weibo site that the miners were extremely weak when they were eventually brought to the surface; however, footage shows many of them walking with help from rescuers to ambulances standing by to rush them to hospital. All of the men also covered their eyes with blindfolds, having spent 14 days in almost complete darkness.

