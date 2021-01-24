Elche Hospital Sues Over Claims Chapel Is Used As Morgue

ELCHE Hospital sues over claims that the chapel is being used as a morgue for Covid patients

The General University Hospital of Elche has rubbished claims made by Maria Angeles Medina, President of the Valencia Society of Family Medicine (SVMFiC) and doctor at Vinalopo Hospital, that the over-crowded hospital has been forced to use its chapel as a morgue for people who have died from coronavirus. In an interview with La Sexta Noche on Saturday, January 23, the doctor said that the chapel “is being used as a morgue” and that it “is now a checkpoint for the coffins that have to be transferred to the funeral home because they are accumulating.”

The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has confirmed on Sunday, January 24, that it will take legal action against Ms Medina, whose comments they claim are completely untrue and have served no purpose but to spread panic among the population.

Hospital officials themselves reported on Saturday that eight beds had been moved into the chapel as part of the emergency contingency plans, but that these beds were to accommodate non-Covid patients.

Vinalopo Salud distanced themselves from the doctor’s comments by writing on social media that “the personal statements of this professional do not represent the centre” and the Ministry of Health has urged the organisation to take action “given the seriousness and wide dissemination of the falsehoods made.”

