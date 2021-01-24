POPULAR language learning app Duolingo is working alongside the government of Wales to revive the Welsh language, aiming to reach 1 million speakers.

-- Advertisement --



Duolingo, which is used as a language study tool by millions worldwide, launched its Welsh programme in January 2016 which has rapidly grown to 1.5 million learners.

The app is now collaborating with the National Centre for Learning Welsh to work towards Cardiff’s target of having one million speakers of the ancient language. The popularity of the language on the app is thanks to the large Welsh diaspora in England, North America, and even Latin America who want to revive their Cymru roots.

“We’ve set a goal of a million Welsh speakers by 2050, around a third of Wales’ current population, and in recent years we’ve seen a surge in demand for Welsh in early years and school-age learning.” said Welsh government minister Eluned Morgan.

Welsh is still widely used in Wales, with about a third of the country speaking it. In previous generations, many people discouraged their children from speaking in their native tongue out of fear it would hinder their English.

For those in search of a quick fix: Su’mae means hello, Diolch is thank you, and Hwyl is goodbye. Have fun trying to pronounce them though…

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Duolingo and Wales Government Collaborate to Revive Welsh”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.