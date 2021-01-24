Disney+ Removes ‘Racist’ Peter Pan and Dumbo For The Under-Sevens Over Breach Of ‘Content Advisories’

Disney+ Removes ‘Racist’ Peter Pan, Dumbo And More For The Under-Sevens Over Breach Of ‘Content Advisories’.

PARENTS around the world have been left stunned as Disney+ has blocked kids under seven from watching ‘racist’ Peter Pan, Dumbo and The Aristocats over concerns they show racist stereotypes. Bosses at Disney made the controversial move following updates to its content advisories.

Generations of children have been charmed by the magical tale of the boy who never grew up, but Peter Pan is now on a list of banned movies. Bosses at Disney have blocked anyone under the age of seven from watching the 1953 animated classic on its streaming service over concerns that it portrays racist stereotypes.

Three other long-standing family favourites – The Aristocats, Swiss Family Robinson and Dumbo – have also been removed from children’s accounts for breaching ‘content advisories’ that were recently put in place.

Parents were left dumbfounded after trying to watch the films on Disney’s £5.99-per-month service. One said: “I wanted to watch Peter Pan with my daughter, but I couldn’t find it anywhere. Then I realised they had all gone – they had been removed from the kids’ accounts. It was shocking.”

It is believed the reason behind the Peter Pan ban is because it features a Native American tribe whose members are referred to as “redskins”.

“Peter Pan,” “Dumbo,” and “The Jungle Book” featured stronger, unskippable warnings about racist stereotypes on Disney’s streaming service. A message that appeared on the screen before the start of some older films on Disney Plus tells viewers that the coming program “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or culture.”

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” it continues. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.” The advisory message also appears before the start of “Aladdin,” “Lady and The Tramp,” “The Aristocats,” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”

