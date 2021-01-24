DIEGO MARADONA’S Ex-Wives In Battle Over His Estimated £60m Fortune



A battle is reportedly brewing in Argentina between the ex-wives of legendary footballer Diego Maradona, over his estimated £60m fortune that he left behind when he died last November, according to The Sun.

One of his exes, 30-year-old Rocio Oliva, is accused by Mario Baudry, the lawyer of Veronica Ojeda, aged 43, another of Diego’s ex-wives, to have gone on a credit card spending spree in the days after Diego’s death.

A source close to Baudry revealed, “Spending was found on a credit card Rocio had in the days after Maradona died. We’re talking about very high expenditure by Rocio. The suspicion is she took advantage of the situation and spent on the card until it was cancelled”.

Veronica is the mother of one of Diego’s children, and during a recent TV interview she hit out at Rocio, saying that when she and Maradona had split in 2013, “I returned three million dollars to Diego. In contrast to Oliva, who kept everything, I returned everything”.

Before Maradona died last November, he had apparently already asked Interpol to arrest Rocio for the alleged theft of jewellery and watches belonging to him, and she was banned from his funeral.

When questioned about it, Oliva admitted that Diego had given her credit cards to keep and to use, and said, “It’s a lie I used them after Diego died”, and scoffed at Veronica’s story about returning the cash.

Oliva said, “It’s not like she had three million dollars and handed the cash over to Diego. She simply signed a document saying she’d be leaving the account”.

