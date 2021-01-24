DEL BOY’S Three Wheeler Car From Only Fools And Horses Up For Sale, and you know it makes sense



One of the three-wheeler cars used by Del Boy Trotter in BBC TV’s ‘Only Fools And Horses’, a yellow 1972 Reliant Rebel Supervan III, is up for sale, complete with ‘Paris, New York, Peckham’ and ‘Trotters Independent Traders’ written on the side of it.

The car even has the tiger-striped interior, and a blow-up doll – recalling the famous ‘Danger UXD’ episode – in the back for more authenticity, along with a ‘Tax in the Post’ paper in the windscreen, and a set of fluffy dice, and for no extra, a roof rack, holding a market traders’ suitcase.

There were six similar vehicles used throughout the run of the show, and previous ones have sold at auction for as much as £37,000, with a spokesman for Silverstone Auctions, Warks, saying that as it is an early version then it could fetch more than £40,000.

Sales manager at Silverstone Auctions, Gary Dunne, said, “This is one of half a dozen original Reliants that featured over the 22-year span of Only Fools and Horses, and the second in which we have had the honour of selling”.

He added, “Going under the hammer in our first sale of 2021, this will certainly be one of the star cars in the sale. It is a great opportunity to own a slice of British comedy history. To anyone considering buying this, our message would be, ‘Cushtie, you know it makes sense'”.

