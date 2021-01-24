A TEAM of Czech trainers are teaching their dogs to sniff out and detect Covid-19, emulating similar research in Finland and France.

-- Advertisement --



The Czech team of expert dog trainers are working overtime on limited funding to conduct their research at an animal centre in a mountain village of the Central European country.

Three dogs – Renda, Cap, and Laky – are sent to sniff in six vessels and detect which one contains Covid. All contain pieces of cloth, one of which has been rubbed against the skin of a Covid positive case while the others are from negative donors or fake samples.

The training team says that the dogs find the correct sample in 96% of cases, and follows a similar project in Finland’s Helsinki Airport where trainers have taught dogs to detect the virus on passengers.

“The study is designed to verify dogs’ ability to detect COVID-19 and generate a method enabling the use of trained dogs in combatting the pandemic,” project head Gustav Hotovy told AFP, “The method should also work with other diseases, even more lethal than COVID-19.”

The team says they would like to work with their counterpart researchers in France and Finland, and the Czech project is strapped for cash and relies on dedicated overtime work from trainers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Czech Sniffer Dogs Trained to Detect Covid-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.