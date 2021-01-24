Councils Given Powers To Decide If Pubs and Restaurants Stay Shut Until JULY In The UK.

Pubs and restaurants could stay closed until July after Government chiefs chose to extend the lockdown powers given to locals councils. The new specially-created powers, which gave local authorities in England the ability to close venues and tape-off public areas due to coronavirus were due to expire at the end of the month.

However, in a blow to millions of Britons hoping for a summer of much reduced restrictions and more freedom, Government chiefs have now extended the laws until mid-summer. The move does not mean lockdown has been extended, however, it does mean the powers are there should the Government decide to push back its current lockdown timetable.

The PM said he was hopeful the tough Covid rules in England would only last until mid-February when announcing the third-national lockdown earlier this month. But the Prime Minister appeared to dampen hopes of a mid-February easing of restrictions earlier this week when he said in a statement that it was ‘too early to say’ when restrictions could be lifted.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has even refused to rule out the possibility of the current lockdown stretching beyond the spring and into summer- which would be disastrous for businesses all across the country. The remarks came after frustrated Tory backbenchers called on the Government to release its road-map out of lockdown – as the UK’s vaccine roll-out total hit more than five million.

Priti Patel last night said it was ‘far too early to speculate’ about whether foreign holidays would be possible this summer.

