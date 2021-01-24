Costa del Sol musicians perform to help friend in need

SOME of the Costa del Sol’s favourite musicians are getting together to help a friend in need.

Mark Borrow, a long-term resident in Spain runs a number of businesses which employ musicians to perform at weddings and also general events but has now been made temporarily homeless by the floods.

Indeed, over the past two years he has lost thousands of euros worth of equipment as his warehouse has been flooded twice, but the latest storm devastated his home, flooded his vehicles and left him climbing onto his roof for safety.

Happily, a close friend has leant him somewhere to live whilst his property is being repaired but with business affected so badly by the pandemic and this latest disaster there is a special online fund raiser to help him get back on his feet.

On Saturday January 30 there will be an 11 hour extravaganza of music running from noon until 11pm featuring Nathan Dean, Wayne Ward, Zoe Louise, Sean Murray, Denis Cook, Simone Kennedy Harding, Mario Ross, Ricky Lavazza, Steve Owen, Mark T Connor and Michelle Daniels.

The event can be watched at Sunday Sessions AKA Lockdown Musicians Festival Facebook and viewers are invited to contribute via www.paypal.me/Costadelparty.

