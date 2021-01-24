Costa del Sol Hospital makes final of special health competition

THE Emergency Service of the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella was a finalist for the 2020 Fundación Hospital Optimista award in the ‘Large Services’ category.

This year, the organisation, which was set up to look after the mental health of those in the front line of medicine as well as patients in Spain declared it wanted to value “all services regardless of their size” in such a way that they established three classifications, small services, of less than 50 workers; medium services, between 51 and 100; and large services, with a workforce of more than 101 workers.

José Antonio Rodríguez, won the First Prize in the category “Positive Manager”, for large services.

The Fundación Hospital Optimista is a non-profit project that works with the aim of turning hospitals into healthy health organizations. These awards, now in their sixth year, aim to contribute to the improvement of the health of hospitalised patients by promoting initiatives and practices that contribute to the creation of an optimistic environment for the patient and their family.

To participate, professionals were encouraged to answer an online questionnaire, anonymously. From there, the organisation prepared a descriptive report of the results obtained where the data were compared with the average of those obtained by other organisations of the national health sector in previous years.

The gala in which these awards were announced has taken place online, through social networks, as a consequence of the restrictions established due to the pandemic.

