Chinese Fighter and Bomber Aircraft Make Incursions Into Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone For Second Day

Chinese Fighter and Bomber Aircraft Make Large Incursions Into Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone For The Second Day Running.

FOR the second dar running, eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. Taiwan’s air force immediately deployed missiles to “monitor” the incursion, the island’s Defence Ministry said.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted almost daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months. However, they have normally consisted of just one or two reconnaissance/spy aircraft- this time though it’s much more ominous.

The presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on this mission seen on Saturday, Jan. 23, is extremely unusual as Taiwan said it was made up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets –

A map provided by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry showed that the Chinese aircraft, which also included a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, flew over the same waters where the most recent Chinese missions have been taking place near the Pratas Islands, though still well away from mainland Taiwan.

Taiwan’s air force warned away the Chinese aircraft and deployed missiles to monitor them, the ministry added, using standard wording for how it responds to such activities.

“Airborne alert sorties had been tasked, radio warnings issued and air defence missile systems deployed to monitor the activity,” it said in a brief statement. There was no immediate comment from China. In the past, China has said it has just been carrying out exercises to defend the country’s sovereignty and security.

