ALMOST 5,000 Britons living in Alicante province have registered on their municipal Padron over the last three years.

According to official figures from Spain’s Institute of National Statistics (INE), Alicante province had 71,277 British residents on January 1, 2020.

-- Advertisement --



That was 1,549 more than the previous year’s figures and a staggering 4,880 more than in 2017.

And residents are well spread-out as, according once again to INE, there are only two Alicante municipalities – inland Benifallim and Fageca – where there is no registered British resident.

The true number of those registering could be even higher, since many Britons will have left the province during this time. This was the case in Rojales where the number of registered Britons decreased.

It’s not necessary to look very far to discover why many British residents who were previously reluctant to register, or never saw the need to, had a change of heart in recent years.

Brexit – a vote in which many who had lived here for decades were denied a voice – has changed the easy-going panorama forever.

No longer classed as European Union citizens, those who finally registered had responded to information campaigns urging them to do so if they wished to retain their former privileges and services.

The INE figures correspond to the beginning of 2020, so the actual figures refer to 2019 when another 172 Britons registered on the Torrevieja Padron and 88 in Orihuela as well as others in Pilar de la Horadada, Catral, San Miguel de Salinas and Algorfa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brexit swells Alicante province Padron.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.