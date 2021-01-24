Conor McGregor Knocked Out In Round Two by Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor has been knocked out by Dustin Poirier in round two at UFC 257. McGregor was stunned by Dustin Poirier at Fight Island after being knocked out after a barrage of punches.- with the Diamond earning a knockout in the second round in Abu Dhabi this morning. Video credit: UFC. -- Advertisement --

The Irishman was returning to the cage after a 12-month absence as he looked to mount another title challenge. But instead, he was badly beaten with Poirier the man who can now look ahead to a shot at the belt.

It was clear from the opening round that McGregor faced a much stiffer test against Poirier with the former interim champion taking down the favourite. Poirier increased the pressure in the second round, targeting McGregor’s calves before launching the fight-finishing attack. McGregor was dropped and referee Herb Deans stepped in after a final barrage of punches from Poirier.

“It’s hard to overcome inactivity,” said McGregor. “Dustin is some fighter. I have to dust it off and come back and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll take my licks. I’m gutted… I put the work in. I’m proud of my work.”

McGregor and Poirier were meeting six years after the Irishman had KO’d his rival inside two minutes.

